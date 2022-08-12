Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNPRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uniper from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of UNPRF opened at $7.42 on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

