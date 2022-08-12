United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.85

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

