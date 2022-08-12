United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew B. Limoges Sells 308 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

URI stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.55. 317,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

