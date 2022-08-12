Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 46,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,484. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

