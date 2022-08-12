Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.61 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $12.68 or 0.00052396 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $126.78 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

