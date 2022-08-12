USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

USA Truck Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USA Truck Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAK. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

