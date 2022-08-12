USDJ One Day Volume Hits $1.45 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $1.45 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

