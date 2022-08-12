USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $79,065.53 and $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00587765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013815 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

