USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $79,065.53 and $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00587765 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00261235 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013815 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.