Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5,844.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

