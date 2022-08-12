Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vaccitech Stock Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
