Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vaccitech Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

About Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech comprises about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.