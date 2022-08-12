Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHNA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

VHNA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

