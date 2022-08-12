VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 1.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.58. 3,609,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,464,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.
