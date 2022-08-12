Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Up 1.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.24 and last traded at C$40.18. Approximately 45,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.58.

