Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.