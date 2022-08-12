Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Cut by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,020,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 7,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.