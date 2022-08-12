Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

