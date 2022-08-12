Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.06.

