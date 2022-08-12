Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 100,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $156,076,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.42. 31,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.