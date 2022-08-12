Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,551. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,690,000.

