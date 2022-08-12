Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 351,145 shares.The stock last traded at $20.92 and had previously closed at $20.49.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

