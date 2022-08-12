Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

