Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Vaso
