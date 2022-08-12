Velas (VLX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Velas has a total market cap of $98.77 million and $2.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002606 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,337,343,580 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

