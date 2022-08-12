Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Up 132.7% in July

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

VERBW stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.86.

