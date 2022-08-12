Verge (XVG) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.75 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019450 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00256975 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000354 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,629,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
