Verge (XVG) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.75 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00256975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,629,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

