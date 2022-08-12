Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 3,703,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.