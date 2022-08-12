Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

