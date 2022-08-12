Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Vetri (VLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $40.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

