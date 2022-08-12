VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 2,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%.

