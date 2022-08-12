VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 2,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.