VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

