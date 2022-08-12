VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $46.75.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
