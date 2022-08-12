VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 103.0% in July

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. TIAA FSB owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.92. 17,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

