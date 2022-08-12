Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Videndum Price Performance

VID stock opened at GBX 1,446 ($17.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market cap of £668.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2,651.85. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

Get Videndum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.