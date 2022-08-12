VIG (VIG) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

VIG (VIG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, VIG has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $893,359.92 and approximately $27.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000646 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,038,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.