Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $119,172 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.57.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
