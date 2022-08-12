Virtue Poker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $424.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Virtue Poker
Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.