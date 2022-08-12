Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $212.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $400.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

