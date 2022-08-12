Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Paul M. Barbas Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 690.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Vistra by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vistra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.