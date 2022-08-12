VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 984,980 shares of company stock worth $8,771,571. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

