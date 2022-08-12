VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.13. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 90,238 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

