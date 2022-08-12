Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 155.10 ($1.87).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Vodafone Group Public

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,020.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.