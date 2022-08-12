Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Voestalpine Stock Up 2.4 %

VLPNY stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Voestalpine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Voestalpine

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

