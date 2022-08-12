Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Voestalpine Stock Up 2.4 %
VLPNY stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38.
Voestalpine Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.