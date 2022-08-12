Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 642,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Volcon has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $17.96.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
