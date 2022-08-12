Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 642,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon Price Performance

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Volcon has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.