Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 14,683.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vonovia Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Vonovia has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $35.68.
Vonovia Company Profile
