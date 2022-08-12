Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 14,683.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Vonovia has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $35.68.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

