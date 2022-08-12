voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet Stock Up 29.1 %

NYSE VJET opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97.

About voxeljet

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

