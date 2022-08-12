VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $93,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,849,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOXX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

