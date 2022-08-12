VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $93,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,849,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli bought 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.3 %

VOXX International stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.14. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.