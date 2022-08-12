VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.01. VTEX shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,959 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

VTEX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $812.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in VTEX by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth $313,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

