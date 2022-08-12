Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00019854 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $112.84 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069955 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

