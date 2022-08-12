Vyant Bio (VYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Vyant Bio to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vyant Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vyant Bio Stock Up 2.0 %

VYNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

