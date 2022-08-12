Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of WAC stock opened at €18.81 ($19.19) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.