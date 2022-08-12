Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. 117,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.